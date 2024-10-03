Knicks’ secret weapon just became their top rotational shooter

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks‘ decision to trade Donte DiVincenzo and acquire Karl-Anthony Towns has significantly altered their expected starting lineup heading into the new season. What was once a settled rotation with DiVincenzo and Josh Hart coming off the bench has now been reshuffled. The expectation was that Mitchell Robinson would eventually reclaim his starting role at center, and Julius Randle would continue at power forward. However, the front office had other plans.

Towns at Center, Robinson to the Bench?

The acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns changes everything. Towns is expected to take over as the starting center, pushing Robinson to the bench or making him a trade candidate. This move also opens up the power forward spot, which will likely be filled by OG Anunoby, shifting the dynamics of the team’s frontcourt.

Josh Hart, previously projected as a bench player, is now expected to start at small forward, with his role expanding in light of these changes.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Knicks are Certainly Expanding Miles McBride’s Role

With DiVincenzo out of the picture, young shooting guard Miles McBride steps into a much larger role. McBride, only 24 years old, is coming off an exciting season that showcased his potential. He played in 68 games last year, averaging 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and shot an impressive .452 from the field and .410 from three-point range.

McBride’s improved shooting and overall development have earned him a bigger role as the Knicks’ primary rotational guard. While he’s not the ball handler that Cameron Payne or Tyler Kolek is—Kolek being the Knicks’ rookie from Marquette—McBride brings a different set of skills to the table that makes him invaluable to the team.

McBride’s Defensive Prowess

One of McBride’s biggest strengths is his defense. He can match up effectively against most shooting guards and hold his own against point guards. His aggressive and intelligent defensive play has earned him the trust of head coach Tom Thibodeau. This defensive reliability is likely a major reason why the front office felt comfortable moving DiVincenzo in the blockbuster deal.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While DiVincenzo was known for his shooting, McBride actually had a higher success rate from three-point range last season, albeit on less volume. If McBride can maintain his shooting efficiency with increased opportunities, he could easily surpass DiVincenzo’s value, especially when factoring in the latter’s defensive limitations.

A Bargain Contract

McBride’s contract is another reason for optimism. The Knicks locked him into a three-year, $13 million deal, which is often praised as one of the best-value contracts in the NBA. As McBride continues to develop, his potential to exceed expectations only grows, making his expanded role even more intriguing.

Looking Ahead

The Knicks have certainly taken a risk by reshuffling their lineup and moving key players like Randle and DiVincenzo. However, the acquisition of Towns brings a new level of offensive firepower to the team, while McBride’s expanded role could unlock even more potential. If McBride continues to develop both offensively and defensively, the Knicks might have found a gem who can more than make up for the losses in this trade.