Knicks rule out top bench shooter from pre-season matchup against Wizards

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the New York Knicks trading away Donte DiVincenzo and moving Josh Hart into the starting lineup, all eyes are on sharpshooter Miles McBride to fill the top rotation spot off the bench. Known for his scoring and defensive abilities, McBride is poised to take on a larger role in the upcoming season.

McBride’s Offensive and Defensive Impact

Coach Tom Thibodeau has praised newly signed veteran Landry Shamet, but McBride remains a critical piece of the Knicks’ rotation. His ability to defend both shooting and point guards, coupled with his offensive prowess, makes him a valuable asset for the team.

McBride showcased his skills in the Knicks’ preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets. He logged 25 minutes, shooting 8–18 from the field and 4–9 from three-point range, while tallying 22 points, three assists, and one steal. The Knicks leaned on McBride as their primary scorer off the bench, and he delivered alongside Shamet, who contributed 16 points on 6-11 shooting.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks Scratch McBride From Wednesday’s Game

Despite his strong start, McBride was sidelined for Wednesday’s game due to feeling “under the weather,” via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. His absence opens up opportunities for other players, but the team will miss his defensive energy and offensive contributions.

Stepping In: Payne, Shamet, and Kolek

In McBride’s absence, the Knicks will turn to Cameron Payne, Shamet, and rookie second-round pick Tyler Kolek to fill the gap. Kolek, who played 14 minutes in the preseason opener, added 11 points, one assist, two steals, and a block. With McBride out, Kolek could see an expanded role, giving him a chance to demonstrate his abilities against NBA-level competition.

This situation gives the Knicks a chance to test their depth, and while McBride’s return is eagerly anticipated, the team has several promising options to keep their rotation strong.