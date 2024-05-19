Knicks’ rising superstar pays homage to franchise legends supporting their playoff run at MSG

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson recently gave thanks to franchise greats who have shown out in support of the team in their 2024 NBA playoff home games.

Jalen Brunson speaks on the impact of the Knicks legends that came before him

Per SNY on X, Brunson spoke on the electricity that former Knicks such as John Starks, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Stephen Marbury have added to the Madison Square Garden home crowd and the significance of embracing those that came before him (h/t Geoff Magliocchetti of Fan Nation’s All Knicks):

“I just think it’s always important to kind of embrace those who have set a foundation,” Brunson said. “The things all those players did, regardless of what the outcome was, they were there. For them to come back and do the things they’re doing on the sidelines, being into the game, is awesome. I thank them for that.”

Jalen Brunson on the former Knicks that have attended playoff games at MSG: pic.twitter.com/BWJz8tV8eF — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 16, 2024

Knicks greats have added juice to the MSG crowd that helped them go undefeated at home in the ECSF

The Knicks have one of the most energetic and passionate crowds in the NBA on the strength of their city’s populous alone. The presence of yesteryear’s stars on the sidelines is part of what’s helped New York go undefeated at home in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers, and 5-1 in the entire playoffs thus far.

Without Brunson explicitly saying so, playing in front of Knicks legends has also likely put more healthy pressure on the team to play on their A-game. That will be of the utmost importance in Game 7 against Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

Brunson can pay more homage to Knicks greats with a big outing in Game 7 vs. Pacers

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives for a shot in front of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Madison Square Garden will surely be rocking as they aim to give life to their team and fuel them to their first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2000. They’ve been salivating for such playoff success for 24 years, and another trip to the NBA Finals for 25 years.

Especially for a player like Starks, who knows what it’s like to play on that biggest NBA stage, he’ll be as crucial of a face in the stands as Spike Lee should be next to him and the customary array of celebrities in attendance on Sunday.

Brunson has the chance to put his name next to Starks and the host of other Knicks greats in franchise lore and even in the rafters should he deliver another memorable performance in Game 7. He will enter the series clincher as the leading scorer in the playoffs with 33.7 points per game alongside 7.3 assists.