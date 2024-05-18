Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo looking forward to Game 7: ‘This is why you sign with the Knicks’

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are one day away from playing in what is considered the best two words heard in sports: Game 7. New York will be playing in its first Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995 when they fell 97-95 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo is excited for upcoming Game 7 matchup
Now, the Knicks have a chance to rewrite history Sunday afternoon, nearly 29 years to the date of their last Game 7 at the Garden. Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo said to reporters after Game 6 on Friday that he is looking forward to playing in a win-or-go-home game at MSG.
“This is what you live for. This is why you sign with the Knicks,” said DiVincenzo (h/t SNY). “To come home, play in front of the Garden, it’s Game 7. It’s going to be rocking and that’s what we love.”Donte DiVincenzo on playing in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden via SNY
DiVincenzo will be playing in a Game 7 for the second consecutive season, as he won Game 7 of the first round against the Sacramento Kings on the road last season while with the Golden State Warriors. During this year’s edition of the playoffs, the guard is averaging 16 points per game and shooting 40% from three-point range, the best playoff stretch of his career which comes in his first year with the Knicks.
The Knicks are preparing for Game 7
While Game 7 brings a lot of excitement (and anxiety), the Knicks will be up for the ultimate test. Already playing without four key players, another Knick is dealing with an injury, as Josh Hart suffered an abdominal injury early in Game 6, which hindered his effectiveness throughout the game.
Hart’s status for Sunday’s game is still unclear. The quick turnaround with the 3:30 P.M. EST start time less than 48 hours after playing in Game 6 does not work in his favor, so there’s a chance the Knicks could be even more shorthanded for Game 7.
DiVincenzo said after Game 6 that the Knicks will be ready no matter what.
“It’s been our season. We have more than enough, whoever’s on the court,” said DiVincenzo (h/t SNY). “Whatever five is on the court, we have a certain blueprint here. You go out there, you compete your tails off, and you give yourselves a chance to win. That’s our mindset.”Donte DiVincenzo on the team’s injuries via SNY