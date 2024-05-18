Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo looking forward to Game 7: ‘This is why you sign with the Knicks’

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are one day away from playing in what is considered the best two words heard in sports: Game 7. New York will be playing in its first Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995 when they fell 97-95 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo is excited for upcoming Game 7 matchup

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Now, the Knicks have a chance to rewrite history Sunday afternoon, nearly 29 years to the date of their last Game 7 at the Garden. Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo said to reporters after Game 6 on Friday that he is looking forward to playing in a win-or-go-home game at MSG.

“This is what you live for. This is why you sign with the Knicks,” said DiVincenzo (h/t SNY). “To come home, play in front of the Garden, it’s Game 7. It’s going to be rocking and that’s what we love.” Donte DiVincenzo on playing in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden via SNY

DiVincenzo will be playing in a Game 7 for the second consecutive season, as he won Game 7 of the first round against the Sacramento Kings on the road last season while with the Golden State Warriors. During this year’s edition of the playoffs, the guard is averaging 16 points per game and shooting 40% from three-point range, the best playoff stretch of his career which comes in his first year with the Knicks.

The Knicks are preparing for Game 7

Dec 5, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gestures towards New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) on the sideline against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

While Game 7 brings a lot of excitement (and anxiety), the Knicks will be up for the ultimate test. Already playing without four key players, another Knick is dealing with an injury, as Josh Hart suffered an abdominal injury early in Game 6, which hindered his effectiveness throughout the game.

Hart’s status for Sunday’s game is still unclear. The quick turnaround with the 3:30 P.M. EST start time less than 48 hours after playing in Game 6 does not work in his favor, so there’s a chance the Knicks could be even more shorthanded for Game 7.

DiVincenzo said after Game 6 that the Knicks will be ready no matter what.