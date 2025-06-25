Knicks’ rim-protecting center is being discussed in the trade market

The New York Knicks are evaluating several different ways they can improve the roster this summer. Their main focus will be adding depth to a team that was badly missing it this past season.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is on the trade block

However, it may cost them some core pieces to obtain that depth. According to Frank Isola on X, center Mitchell Robinson is among the players being discussed in trade talks, along with Mikal Bridges, due to his looming extension.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“One of the reasons Mikal Bridges’ name has surfaced in trade discussions, according to several team executives. Mitchell Robinson is another player being discussed,” Isola posted on X.

Robinson was one of the Knicks’ most impactful players this past postseason. He provided the proper rim protection and paint presence that Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t able to provide, but he did miss 58 regular season games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

The Knicks have a tough decision to make about Robinson’s future

Furthermore, Robinson is entering the final year of his contract, which puts the Knicks in a tough situation as they have to decide whether to extend him or not. His on-court impact is undeniable, but his lengthy injury history makes it a tougher decision than it should be.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

If Robinson commands more money than his current four-year, $60 million contract, New York might need to consider exploring trade options to take advantage of his value being at its highest currently. Parting ways with him could have a huge ripple effect, as he provides the offensive rebounding and the defense that is crucial to win games, but concerns about another injury could further hamper his impact.

They shouldn’t trade Robinson just to trade him. The Knicks need to ensure that they are getting pieces that will complete their team and make them a better group if they go ahead and move on from him. Ultimately, a decision on his future depends on a lot of factors, making it one of the toughest choices the organization has had to make in quite some time.