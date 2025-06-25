Knicks: Will Mikal Bridges take a pay cut with looming extension?

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges is officially extension-eligible, and the maximum that he can sign for is four years and $156 million, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Bridges’ looming extension was one of the key talking points heading into the summer. New York traded five first-round picks to acquire Bridges last offseason, so keeping him around might be more ideal.

However, how much Bridges will sign for remains the question, and it could have a major impact on how the Knicks can tweak the roster. In the age of the second apron, teams have to be more considerate about their finances to avoid being hard-capped.

So the question now becomes, will Bridges take a pay cut? He had already expressed last offseason that he would strongly consider it, which came not too long after Jalen Brunson took a huge pay cut to stay with the Knicks long-term and maintain their financial flexibility.

The Knicks view Bridges as an essential piece of their core. While his offense had inconsistencies throughout the season, his defense was a game-changer during the postseason, highlighted by his two defensive daggers in the second round against the Boston Celtics to propel New York to a series upset.

The Knicks will have a big decision to make about Bridges

Despite that, New York doesn’t want to be in a hard-capped situation where they can’t make depth additions. They are already paying close to $40 million to OG Anunoby next season and an additional $53 million to Karl-Anthony Towns.

They are also paying $20 million to Josh Hart and $15 million to Mitchell Robinson. New York is in a scenario where another max contract could see them eclipse the second apron, which would force them to make tough decisions roster-wise to maintain stability.

If the Knicks and Bridges can’t agree on an extension, his name could be floated in more trade rumors. New York will have a big decision to make about Bridges’ future this summer, and their decision could have a major effect on the makeup of their roster for next season and beyond.