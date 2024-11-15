Knicks’ Rick Brunson addresses preseason incident with Donte DiVincenzo

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It appears that there is no bad blood between Rick Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo. The New York Knicks assistant coach, and father of point guard Jalen Brunson, had a few heated incidents with the now Minnesota Timberwolves guard during a preseason game against each other last month.

Knicks’ Rick Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo had some heated moments in a preseason game

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The tensions reached a boiling point when the two appeared to have an exchange of some words that didn’t sit well with Brunson. That game was the first meeting between the Knicks and Timberwolves since the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and DiVincenzo to Minnesota along with All-Star power forward Julius Randle.

Speaking on the “Roommates Show” podcast hosted by Josh Hart and Rick’s son, Jalen along with friend Matt Hillman, Brunson detailed the situation between him and DiVincenzo and acknowledged that things could’ve been addressed in a better manner.

“First of all, as you know, he’s family, man, so I thought it was blown out of proportion,” Rick Brunson said. “But we could’ve handled it, or I could’ve handled it, a better way. I know you, I know him I know Mikal [Bridges], obviously Jalen, I know where you guys come from. I just wanted to make sure we all act accordingly. I thought, myself included, [we] didn’t act right. But it’s over with. We talked, the next day. It’s all good.”

DiVincenzo had a phenomenal season with the Knicks

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

DiVincenzo, who is close friends with Hart and Brunson from their college days at Villanova, spent one season with the Knicks and had his best year as a pro. He averaged a career-high 15.5 points in the regular season and set the franchise record for most three-pointers made in a season with 283.

Trading him after just one season sent shockwaves across the league, as for a brief moment it looked as though the Knicks were going to complete the Villanova collective after they added Mikal Bridges at the beginning of the offseason.

The Knicks elevated their ceiling following the trade

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

However, the Knicks had bigger needs to be addressed and it came at the cost of one of their best shooters from last season. New York has gotten off to a slow start this season at just 5-6, but the potential they have placed them in title contention for this season.

DiVincenzo, meanwhile, has struggled through his first 12 games with the Timberwolves. He is averaging just 9.4 points on 34% shooting from the floor and 30% from three as they have dropped three consecutive games and are just 6-6 on the season.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the regular season on Dec. 19 in Minnesota. While the beef appears to be squashed, it will still be worth watching if any lingering turmoil spills over into that game.