Knicks reserve shooting guard suffers dislocated right shoulder

The New York Knicks signed reserve guard Landry Shamet to an Exhibit 9 contract with hopes that he would bring speed and versatility off the bench this season. Shamet, a seasoned NBA player, spent last year with the Washington Wizards but played the previous two years with the Phoenix Suns, where he teamed up with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne for a season.

Tom Thibodeau’s High Praise for Shamet

Head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke highly of Shamet’s potential role on the team, but his plans were disrupted when Shamet suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the Knicks’ most recent preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. The team will reevaluate the injury in a few weeks, but the Knicks have flexibility with Shamet’s contract, which includes only $15,000 in guarantees. This allows the team to potentially move on and reassign his roster spot if necessary.

Knicks Face a Tough Decision on Shamet’s Future

Given the timing of Shamet’s injury, it seems possible that the Knicks may choose to replace him temporarily, with the option to re-sign him down the road. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for both Shamet and the team, as the Knicks could have benefited from his skills. Last season with Washington, Shamet appeared in 46 games, averaging 7.1 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting .431 from the field and .338 from beyond the arc.

Shamet’s Value as a Shooter

Throughout his career, Shamet has proven to be a reliable shooter from three-point range, with a career average of .384 from deep. His shooting and speed off the bench would have been valuable assets for the Knicks this season, so there’s hope that his shoulder injury won’t keep him sidelined for too long.

Knicks Hope to Avoid Repeat of Julius Randle’s Injury

Unfortunately, Shamet’s dislocated shoulder brings back memories of Julius Randle’s shoulder injury last year. Randle ultimately required surgery, a scenario the Knicks will be hoping Shamet can avoid. The team will have to navigate this injury situation carefully as they prepare for the upcoming season.