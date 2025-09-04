Knicks’ reserve PG may be most practical option to re-sign 

A familiar face may be the most logical option for the New York Knicks to acquire for their final roster spot this offseason.

Knicks could reunite with Delon Wright in FA

With the Knicks still deciding what to do with their last bench slot, management could opt to re-sign point guard Delon Wright in free agency.

Wright was acquired by New York just before last year’s trade deadline. He averaged 3.1 points per game for the Knicks.

Known for his defensive work, the Utah product added 0.9 steals to his 1.9 assists per contest in 15.9 minutes a night. He started in five contests down the stretch of the year.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Wright could still be valued talent for Knicks

Though the Knicks’ backcourt is revamped thanks to the addition of Jordan Clarkson, Wright would be a necessary option for New York to reinvest in. New York could use another pure floor general in their reserve ranks outside of rookie Tyler Kolek.

Not only that, but with the way the Knicks have suffered end-of-season injuries in each of the last two campaigns, having a veteran of his stature would be beneficial.

Thus, on a team-friendly deal, Wright could step into New York’s fold as a stay-ready option for head coach Mike Brown.