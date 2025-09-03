Knicks free agent target reportedly undecided about future in the league

The New York Knicks have been among the front-runners in the sweepstakes to sign free agent Ben Simmons. However, new developments suggest that Simmons might end up playing for no team at all in the 2025-26 season.

Knicks’ free agent target Ben Simmons is uncertain about still playing

According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Simmons is reportedly growing increasingly undecided about whether or not he should continue playing.

“The former All-Star and Rookie of the Year, who has struggled recently with injuries and handling the public pressures of the league, is an option for the Knicks because of his upside as an elite defender and athlete to fill their backup point guard spot, a league source said,” Bondy wrote.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“However, Simmons, who has accumulated DNPs the past few seasons and over $200 million in career earnings, is sending a message that he isn’t sure if he wants to continue.”

Simmons has dealt with numerous back injuries over the years that have limited his availability on the court. Since he left the Philadelphia 76ers, he hasn’t been the same player he once was, who was an All-Star level player.

The Knicks may need to go in a different direction in free agency

The Knicks have interest in signing him for the veteran’s minimum. They have already added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency, and Simmons would be a nice depth addition given his size and athleticism.

While he isn’t much of a scorer these days, he is still a very solid defender and can pass the ball well. However, the Knicks may need to pivot in a different direction with Simmons’ future uncertain.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

They have also shown interest in Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon as candidates to sign for the minimum. New York may need to look towards those players and have Simmons be the backup plan if he decides that he wants to continue playing.

The Knicks begin their training camp later this month, so more will be known soon about where they stand in the Simmons race.