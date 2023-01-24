Knicks reserve Evan Fournier sits out Cavs game for personal reasons

Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) reacts after a three-point basket in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Fournier will miss the New York Knicks home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night for personal reasons, but a good one.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Fournier’s wife gave birth to a boy.

Fournier’s absence could give Derrick Rose a shot at earning playing time if Immanuel Quickley (sore left knee) continues to miss time.

With Quickley sitting out Sunday in Toronto, Fournier played for just the seventh time over the Knicks’ last 34 games. The 30-year-old French guard produced eight points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench against the Raptors. But the Knicks dropped their fourth straight game despite Fournier playing one of his better all-around games in a limited role.

Fournier understood his situation with the Knicks.

“If [Quickley] is back the next game, I’m not playing,” Fournier said after Sunday’s loss. So there’s no pressure at all, actually.”

Fournier’s days in New York are numbered without a clear path to regular playing time. He could be dealt in the offseason, if not at the trade deadline.

“Best-case scenario, I want to stay here. I want to play here. I had a lot of choices in free agency and I wanted to be a Knick. I wanted to play for [Tom Thibodeau]. So I’d love to stay. But I’d love to play,” Fournier said.

After breaking the single-season record for most 3s in franchise history last season, Fournier’s descent from a starter to the end of the bench had been swift. Younger players — Quentin Grimes, Quickley and Miles McBride — with defensive upside have leapt in front of him.

“I’d love to stay. But I’d love to play.” Evan fournier via ny daily news

It’s clear that Fournier’s best-case scenario is not with the Knicks. It’s just a question of when will that trade happen, not if.

But on Tuesday, he had something to celebrate despite sitting out another game.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @alderalmo