Knicks request to interview Mavericks’ head coach likely to be denied

The New York Knicks have been eyeing several potential head coaching candidates as they continue their search. They have been looking closely at some head coaches who are already under contract, but New York has had no luck in getting in touch with them.

Knicks unlikely to land Jason Kidd as head coach

Last week, they were expected to formally request an interview with the Dallas Mavericks for possibly obtaining head coach Jason Kidd. However, according to a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein, Dallas is likely going to reject New York’s request.

Kidd would become another big name candidate to come off the board for New York this week. They have already been turned away from Jay Wright, Rick Pitino, and Ime Udoka, among others.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kidd could’ve been a solid fit for the Knicks, as he showed the capability to lead a team far. He helped get the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024 and developed some of their players into the stars that they are now.

Kidd also had experience coaching Jalen Brunson while he was still in Dallas. The fit looked to be seamless given his ties with the Knicks, but it seems as though they will now need to pivot elsewhere as the search continues.

The Knicks will now pivot elsewhere

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves is now a name to watch for. The Knicks have reported interest in the head coach, and they could formally request an interview with him in the coming days.

Ideally, the team would want to have a new head coach in place before the NBA Draft, which is set for June 25. Their search will continue to ramp up as they have clearer targets.