Knicks have ‘degree of interest’ in Timberwolves head coach to fill vacancy

The New York Knicks are weighing out all of their options as they continue their search for a new head coach. After finally putting an end to the Tom Thibodeau era, New York is doing their due diligence to ensure it hires the right guy to lead it to a championship.

Knicks have a level of interest in several candidates for the head coaching job

Several head coaches who are currently under contract have been on their radar, including Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. Houston has already indicated that they won’t entertain a conversation with the Knicks about their opening, but a new candidate has joined the list of possible targets.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that, along with the aforementioned targets, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is also garnering interest from New York.

“Ime Udoka, Chris Finch, and Jason Kidd are among the coaches currently under contract who the Knicks have degrees of interest in, reports SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley,” read the article from SNY. “If the Knicks wind up hiring Udoka, Finch, or Kidd, they will be required to send compensation to their former team.”

Could Finch get the Knicks over the hump?

Finch would be an interesting candidate for New York, given how he has helped lead a young Timberwolves squad to success. They have reached the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons and have a premier superstar to build around in Anthony Edwards.

Finch has been the head coach of the Timberwolves since 2021. He was the successor of Ryan Saunders, who was the successor of Thibodeau back in 2019. Outside of his head coaching career, he has experience as an assistant or an associate head coach with the Rockets, Nuggets, Pelicans, and Raptors.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

His fit on the Knicks would be an interesting one given their timeline. They are ready to win an NBA championship right now, and unlike some other targets, Finch hasn’t proven to get his team to the biggest stage.

Ultimately, New York will continue to scout several possible candidates in the coming days and weeks before landing on a coach. Finch will be one of those who will be in the mix for the opening.