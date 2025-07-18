Knicks reportedly among teams ‘waiting’ for LeBron James to become available for trade

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, is again capturing the imagination of New York Knicks fans, with his affinity for Madison Square Garden stirring up renewed trade speculations.



A recent report from Anthony Irwin of Clutch Sports indicates that the Knicks are closely monitoring James’ situation with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Sources say the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks are among the teams waiting for such an end to the James-Lakers relationship,” Irwin reported.

Tensions between James and the Lakers seem to be mounting following the rocky period since acquiring Russell Westbrook.



As James approaches his 23rd NBA season at age 40, the possibility of him joining the Knicks presents an exciting opportunity that could reshape the franchise’s championship ambitions.

Lakers are all in on Luka Doncic

James’ stint with the Lakers has been a rollercoaster ride filled with both triumphs and struggles.



Since his arrival in 2018, he delivered a championship in 2020, but recent challenges in building the roster have come to light.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers’ addition of Luka Doncic hints at a shift toward a future-centric roster, which could diverge from James’ immediate desire for championships.



His agent, Rich Paul, has indicated that James is keen to “compete for a championship,” suggesting he may explore new opportunities if the Lakers continue to veer off course.



After the departure of Anthony Davis and changes within the franchise, James appears disillusioned with the Lakers’ front office, especially after having been given significant input on team construction earlier in his career.

Bright lights of New York City

On the other hand, the Knicks are coming off an impressive 51-win season and an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, making them a highly enticing destination.



With a core group featuring Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, along with new head coach Mike Brown—who has a history with James from their successful Cavaliers days—there is considerable potential for something special.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This connection is sparking speculation about how James might fit in, as Brown’s familiarity with him could ease a potential transition.



Analysts like Alan Hahn have already encouraged James to consider New York, arguing that it may present “the fastest, easiest path to the NBA Finals” in a weakened Eastern Conference.

Logistics of the Knicks trading for LeBron James

The prospect of a trade is not without its hurdles.



James’ $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, coupled with his no-trade clause, complicates the landscape for negotiations.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Proposals might involve swapping Towns for James or packaging players like Bridges, Hart, and Mitchell Robinson, aiming to balance the salary cap while accommodating the Lakers’ needs for wings and big men to complement Doncic.



Yet, relinquishing Towns—an All-NBA talent owed $171.2 million over three years—for James’ expiring contract raises concerns about the long-term stability of the roster for the sake of immediate results.



Critics, such as Newsday’s Steve Popper, caution that while James remains a top-tier player, his aging and diminishing defensive prowess could impact the team’s sustainability.

History in the making

If the Knicks were to secure James, it could dramatically enhance their championship odds, blending his playmaking skills with Brunson’s scoring and Towns’ spacing.



However, this would likely necessitate sacrificing some depth, potentially leaving the roster vulnerable.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Under Leon Rose’s direction, the Knicks’ front office has prioritized flexibility, exemplified by their caution regarding extending Bridges amidst ongoing rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo.



The potential arrival of James in New York could create a historic narrative — leading a long-starved franchise to a title for the first time since 1973.



As the offseason progresses, the Knicks’ growing interest in James highlights their ambitions, but whether “The King” will truly don Blue and Orange remains an enticing mystery.