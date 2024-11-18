Knicks receive crushing news on top bench scorer’s status vs. Wizards

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will have to fight their way through their Monday night matchup against the Washington Wizards without their elite sixth man.

Knicks: Miles McBride out again with knee injury

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Knicks guard Miles McBride will not take the floor at against the Wizards as he continues to nurse inflammation in his left knee.

McBride, 24, has been the Knicks’ bench this season. The West Virginia product accounts for 10.7 of New York’s league-worst 18.8 bench points per game. Thus, the storied franchise will miss his shot-making and noteworthy marksmanship from three-point range, highlighted by his 37.9 percent clip from deep this season.

Knicks seeking three straight wins without McBride vs. Wizards

New York felt his absence in their last two outing against the Brooklyn Nets, but were able to come away with victories in both, including a 114-104 victory on Sunday night thanks to four of their starters scoring 20 or more points. Nonetheless, the Knicks may need one of their active second unit reserves, be it Tyler Kolek, Jericho Sims or Pacome Dadiet to be a spark for them on Monday night.

McBride will look to take the floor next against the Phoenix Suns on the road on Wednesday.