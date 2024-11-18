Knicks All-Star sets grand franchise record in win over Nets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns owns a new show-worthy franchise record.

Towns dropped 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in 29:55 during the Knicks’ 114-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. With that stat line, the Kentucky product became the first player in franchise history to put up 25-15-5 in under 30 minutes of action. Sports writer Tommy Beer reshared the stat from Basketball Reference (h/t Geoff Magliocchetti of New York Knicks on SI).

The four-time All-Star’s achievement is particularly special on many fronts. For one, he achieved said feat over other New York legends such as the likes of Willis Reed, Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Mason, and David Lee, all of whom were exceptional shot creators, rebounders, and capable distributors at the least.

Towns got his while allowing his teammates to get theirs

Additionally, Towns’ gaudy line came while playing alongside a star-studded ensemble of teammates who all not only demanded their share of opportunities but also seized them in the win. OG Anunoby finished with 24 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and Josh Hart contributed 20 on the night.

While the Knicks (7-6) have had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 campaign, the New Jersey native has been the brightest spot on the team. He’ll look to carry over his play from his record-setting night into the Knicks’ next contest against the Washington Wizards on Monday night.