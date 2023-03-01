Knicks recall Miles McBride, Trevor Keels from G League after losing to Mac McLung-led Blue Coats

Dec 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks second-year guard Miles McBride went down to the G League and flirted with a triple-double in his first game since he was taken out of the rotation after the Josh Hart acquisition. But it wasn’t enough to sustain the Westchester Knicks scorching start.

Westchester squandered a 15-point halftime lead as NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McLung powered the Delaware Blue Coats’ comeback to bag a stunning 147-126 victory Wednesday at Total Mortgage Arena.

McBride scored 17 of his 28 points in the first half for the Knicks who led by as many as 18. He added eight rebounds and seven assists in the losing effort.

Rookie Trevor Keels had 15 points and seven rebounds, while newcomer Duane Washington, Jr. fired 21 points on his debut with the team.

Daquan Jeffries, the other Knicks’ two-way player, finished with 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting.

McLung dropped 16 of his game-high 31 points in the second half where the Blue Coats exploded for 85 points. Jaden Springer, the 2021 28th overall pick, also had 31 points for Delaware.

Immediately after the game, the Knicks recalled McBride and Keels in time for their rivalry game against Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night at the Garden.

Both players are expected to suit up but it will take a blown out game for them to see some floor time.

