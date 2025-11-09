The New York Knicks are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, and before tip-off, the team made a small but move. They recalled two of their young forwards, Pacome Dadiet and Mohamed Diawara, from the Westchester Knicks, giving them an opportunity to see some action if they blow out the Nets.

While neither player is expected to log significant minutes right now, these small stints matter — they’re building blocks. For a team focused on maintaining a competitive roster while still developing young talent, these call-ups are part of the long game.

Pacome Dadiet still finding his rhythm

Dadiet, 20, is in a crucial stage of his growth. The former first-round pick from the 2024 draft made 18 appearances last season as a 19-year-old rookie, averaging 1.7 points and one rebound per game. His shooting touch has shown flashes, but consistency remains the key word when it comes to his development.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

So far this season, Dadiet has appeared in just three games for the Knicks, though he’s made a stronger impression with Westchester. In their season opener, he put up 15 points, four rebounds, and shot 3-for-6 from beyond the arc — a promising sign that his jumper is trending in the right direction.

The Knicks like Dadiet’s tools — his length, athleticism, and shooting mechanics all project well. The question is whether he can put it all together against tougher NBA competition. For now, the organization is letting him grow without forcing the issue, a luxury they have thanks to a deep roster.

Mohamed Diawara showing defensive grit and energy

As for Diawara, the rookie second-round pick is making an impression in a different way. His calling card so far has been defense, energy, and hustle — things that often get coaches’ attention before the offense catches up.

In Westchester’s opener, Diawara also dropped 15 points along with six rebounds, two assists, and went 2-for-5 from three-point range. For a 20-year-old forward still adjusting to the speed and spacing of professional basketball, that’s an encouraging start.

Diawara’s game is raw, but there’s something there. His energy on defense and willingness to do the dirty work make him a valuable developmental piece, even if he’s still refining his scoring and decision-making. The Knicks are likely to let him continue learning behind the scenes, using practice time and G League minutes to build his confidence.

A glimpse of the future for New York

The Knicks have been built around proven veterans and rising stars like Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, but the front office hasn’t ignored the importance of nurturing young talent. Dadiet and Diawara represent the kind of long-term depth every contender needs — players who can one day step in and contribute without breaking rhythm.

Both players are still in the early chapters of their NBA journey, and their latest G League performances show real signs of progress. The Knicks don’t need them to be stars today. They just need them to keep stacking good days — and if their Westchester opener is any indication, they’re doing exactly that.

With a strong veteran core leading the way and two promising young forwards developing in the background, the Knicks’ foundation looks as balanced as it’s been in years. The only question now is how long it’ll take before Dadiet or Diawara makes their mark at Madison Square Garden.