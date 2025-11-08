New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has been with the team for about four years now. Going from being a secondary option with the Dallas Mavericks to being the guy in New York is a pressure-packed transition.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson talks about dealing with negativity

However, fans have quickly fallen in love with Brunson thanks to his rapid ascent to becoming a superstar. Although some fans take things too far when it comes to their passion for the game, which has a massive effect on the players.

In light of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano’s comments about receiving death threats on social media, Brunson weighed in on the issue and how that stuff affects him.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“It’s definitely crossed a line a couple of times. Actually, I would say more than a couple of times. They have said some pretty messed up s—t,” Brunson said, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

Brunson added that he has learned to turn any negativity towards him into motivation to be better as a player.

“I have a very close circle that I turn to when I start to get doubts, or I start to get nervous or see stuff like that. It’s tough to see, but I feel like the way I was raised, I use that stuff and I try to make it into something positive for me. And that’s a credit to my parents,” Brunson added.

Brunson has embraced a pressure-packed environment

Brunson’s role with the Knicks comes with a ton of pressure. He is the team captain and heavily depended on in close games, and the team as a whole has gigantic expectations this season.

Therefore, handling that kind of pressure is a tough task for anybody. A lot of players are not built to play in such a hostile market like New York, but Brunson has prevailed and embraced the challenges that he has faced.

Brunson hopes to have another strong season this year and potentially lead the Knicks to a championship. He has already gotten off to a very strong start, and the hope is that it will translate into the playoffs down the road.