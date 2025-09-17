Knicks ranked No. 3 in future power rankings forecast

The New York Knicks are headed for a strong future due to the new players they’ve added this summer.

Knicks place 3rd in future power rankings

ESPN forecasted the Knicks to have the third-best on-court success in the league from now until 2027-28:

“The Knicks hold steady after reaching their first conference finals in a quarter century but falling short against the Indiana Pacers in six games. New York, which has had its highest ranking in back-to-back years thanks to top-10 finishes in players (fifth), market (second) and management (ninth) after replacing coach Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown,” Tim Bontemps wrote.

The ranking was judged on five categories — players, money, draft, market, and management. New York deserves praise for the great job they’ve done leading into 2025-26.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Knicks’ framework shows winning promise in 2025-26

New York signed A-grade players to their second unit. That includes two Sixth Man of the Year winners in Malcolm Brogdon as well as Jordan Clarkson.

The Knicks’ search for a center prior to preseason could provide them with insurance for Mitchell Robinson. Thus, there are not many teams that stack up in respect to the players’ field.

In addition, the Knicks were ranked No. 27 in draft stock. New York has four first-round picks into 2032. They also have four protected second-round picks.

Nevertheless, being the biggest market, save the Los Angeles Lakers, coupled with great players and their staff — ranking No. 9 — has brought in, within the last two seasons, New York is destined to win.

The Knicks will enter next season with essentially two starting lineups. New York can win the championship in the new campaign on the strength of their hierarchy.