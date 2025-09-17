Knicks express strong support to retire recent Hall of Famer’s jersey

Former New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and he could soon have another accomplishment down the road.

Knicks in support of retiring Carmelo Anthony’s jersey

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that there is strong internal support within the Knicks organization to retire Anthony’s jersey.

“I know there was strong support internally within MSG to retire Anthony’s number. In checking around about this over the past couple of weeks, I can say that there remains strong support internally for retiring the number. Again, I can’t say with 100 percent certainty that the Knicks will retire his number. But the internal discussions about the topic have continued in recent weeks. The decision to retire — or not retire — Anthony’s number will ultimately be made by owner James Dolan,” Begley wrote.

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony is one of the greatest Knicks to ever put on the uniform. He was an All-Star each season with New York and won the 2013 scoring title.

Anthony also ranks 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 28,289 career points. His on-court dominance has been replicated by very few, and he is widely in discussions as being the best player to ever wear the orange and blue uniform of the Knicks.

A jersey retirement is much deserved for Anthony

Anthony didn’t endure much playoff success, which is the one blemish in his career. He made the postseason in just three of the seven seasons with the Knicks, and he never made it past the second round in any of those appearances.

Despite that, his talent was undeniable, and he was in situations that weren’t in the best shape to be highly competitive. Anthony helped bring some fire to New York at a time when they didn’t have any, and his influence on many around the game is remarkable.

His accomplishments should be properly recognized with a Jersey retirement.