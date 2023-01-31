Knicks’ Quentin Grimes selected to play in Rising Stars Challenge

Jan 15, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) defends against New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks starting shooting guard Quentin Grimes will play in the Rising Stars Challenge in the NBA All-Star weekend in Utah in February.

Grimes joins fellow sophomores Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Jose Alvarado (New Orleans), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City), Jalen Green (Houston), Bones Hyland (Denver), Evan Mobley (Cleveland), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans), Alperen Sengun (Houston) and Franz Wagner (Orlando).

The rookies are comprised of this year’s top overall pick Paolo Banchero (Orlando), Jalen Duren (Detroit), AJ Griffin (Atlanta), Jaden Ivey (Detroit), Walker Kessler (Utah), Benedict Mathurin (Indiana), Keegan Murray (Sacramento), Andrew Nembhard (Indiana), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston), Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio) and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City).

The G League Rising Stars will have potential no. 2 pick Scoot Henderson, Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King, Kennth Lofton Jr. Mac McClung, Leonard Miller and Scotty Pippen Jr. and will be coached by 2008-09 Sixth Man of the Year and one-time NBA champion Jason Terry.

Grimes and the other 20 NBA players will be divided into three seven-player teams via draft.

Six-time All-Star and wo-time NBA champion Pau Gasol, ex-Knicks center Joakim Noah, a two-time All-Star and 2013-14 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and thee-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams will serve as honorary coaches for the three teams.

After not being selected last year as a rookie, Grimes cemented his spot this time with a starting role with the Knicks. The second-year guard out of Houston is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 35.8 percent from downtown in 29.9 minutes.

Grimes will be the first Knicks player selected for the Rising Stars Challenge since RJ Barrett made it twice as a rookie and sophomore.

