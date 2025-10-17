Knicks provide Josh Hart injury update and it’s vague

The New York Knicks are just days away from tipping off the 2025–26 season, but one of their most important players might not be ready for the opener. Josh Hart, the team’s do-it-all utility man, is still working back from a lower back injury suffered during the preseason exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

Hart’s recovery has been slow, but steady. He may miss the October 22 opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though the team isn’t panicking. What matters most is that Hart returns healthy — not rushed.

A critical piece the Knicks can’t afford to overuse

Hart became a cornerstone for New York last season, playing a career-high 37.6 minutes per game across 77 contests. He averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 9.6 rebounds — numbers that speak to his all-around impact.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But those minutes came at a price. By the time the playoffs rolled around, Hart looked gassed. His energy, normally his superpower, faded at the exact moment the Knicks needed it most. It wasn’t effort or toughness — it was simply exhaustion.

That’s exactly what new head coach Mike Brown is determined to change.

Mike Brown’s smarter, long-term approach

Brown has made it clear that his approach will differ from Tom Thibodeau’s grind-heavy philosophy. Instead of pushing players to the brink, Brown wants his roster fresh and healthy when the season truly matters.

“They’re ramping it up a little bit,” Brown said after practice at the team’s Tarrytown facility on Wednesday, referring to Hart’s recovery process. “Well, I don’t know yet [if he’ll be available for Friday], but first thing is, that’s why you got — we got 21 guys [in training camp].”

He continued, “We always talk about next man up, next man up and keep yourself ready because you never know when your number’s called. So it’s two-fold: It gets those guys mentally ready for that. It gives other guys opportunities. It gives me an opportunity to see others.”

Brown’s message is simple: no shortcuts, no hero minutes in October. The focus is on depth, sustainability, and making sure the team peaks in April, not burns out by March.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hart’s leadership extends beyond the floor

Even while recovering, Hart has stayed engaged — coaching from the sideline, encouraging younger players, and maintaining the vocal leadership that’s made him a locker room favorite. His presence, even in street clothes, still carries weight.

Also Read:Knicks are dealing with injuries to 2 key players ahead of regular season

Hart plays with a motor that never seems to shut off, the kind of player who turns hustle into momentum. But even the most durable engines need maintenance, and Brown’s restraint might be exactly what keeps Hart performing at his best when the games start to really count.

The Knicks can survive a short stretch without him. What matters more is that when Josh Hart returns, he’s the version who powers everything around him — not the one running on fumes.

