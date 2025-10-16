Knicks are dealing with injuries to 2 key players ahead of regular season

The New York Knicks are hoping to enter the regular season healthy, but that is already becoming a challenge with less than a week before the start of the season.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns are battling injuries

Head coach Mike Brown revealed two key injuries to players on Thursday. OG Anunoby tweaked his ankle in practice earlier this week and did not practice on Thursday, and Karl-Anthony Towns was limited in practice with a quad injury.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This comes as Josh Hart remains on the shelf with back spasms and Mitchell Robinson continues to be on a load management. The Knicks will hope that these injuries are minor and will not affect them for the season opener on Oct. 22.

Their status for the final preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday is still uncertain.

The Knicks need to be healthy this season

New York had dealt with injured players last season, but did relatively well in terms of key guys missing games or not. The last thing they will want is for injuries to become a consistent problem for them, especially with the expectations being placed on them.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Many believe the Knicks are talented enough to win the NBA title this season, but they will need to have a healthy roster in order to do so. Luckily, they have more depth this year to absorb any injuries that may arise, but they will still need their key guys available to go on a deep run.

More will be known about their injuries before Friday’s preseason finale against the Hornets.