Knicks predicted to trade for hidden gem on Kings

The New York Knicks have recently been linked to a Sacramento Kings contributor in trade speculations.

Mock trade has Knicks acquire Kings’ Keon Ellis

Athlon Sports’ Nathaniel Holloway highlighted a mock trade from Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley that would send Kings guard Keon Ellis to New York in exchange for Miles McBride as well as a future first-round pick in 2026.

Ellis was applauded for his third season in the NBA in 2024-25. The Alabama product averaged 8.3 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting from the field, as well as 43.3 percent from three-point range.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ellis would be a good fit in New York

The Knicks could use an offensive contributor with the praiseworthy efficiency that Ellis has shown as he’s matured in the league. Nevertheless, McBride is a valued player on their bench.

McBride is on par with Ellis as a scorer, as well as in the outside shooting department. However, the West Virginia product brings pesky defense to New York’s unit that is invaluable.

Nevertheless, the Knicks would not be bringing in a slouch on defense, as Ellis’ defensive box plus/minus (2.0 DBPM) last season ranked No. 7 among all players last season.

Thus, a deal of this magnitude, with a draft pick of lesser value included on the Knicks’ part, would be advantageous for New York.