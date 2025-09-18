Knicks point guard preaches urgency for Finals bid in 2025-26

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson does not want to fall short in the playoffs in 2026.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson lasered in for Finals berth

Per D.J. Siddiqi of Games Hub, Brunson had this to say about winning the Eastern Conference Finals in 2026, where the Knicks lost last year (h/t Kristian Winfield of NY Daily News):

“Hopefully we don’t have that mindset going into the season where we think we’re just going to jump back into the Eastern Conference Finals,” Brunson said on Monday. “We need to be able to go through this process again and continue to get better and to fight to get over that hump.”

Brunson has led New York to the playoffs every year heading into his fourth season with the team. The Villanova product got New York to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals hurdle they couldn’t clear in Brunson’s first two seasons in the previous campaign.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old is seeking more. New York will be one of the best teams in the league next season, with the chemistry he praised his teammates for building.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks: Brunson wants to win ring following shortfalls

Rightfully so, Brunson has foresight. The Knicks will be burdened with the Boston Celtics, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers, in addition to the reigning Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers in 2025-26.

Not only that, but other teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers could also find themselves in the championship picture.

Thus, the Knicks will have to worry about staying healthy. That includes maintaining Brunson, Miles McBride, as well as Mitchell Robinson — all of whom had untimely injuries in the last two seasons. Doing so will give them the best chance to bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy.