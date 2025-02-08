Knicks playing an astronomically risky game at center

Credit: brad penner-usa today sports

The Knicks are rolling through the season with a strong core, but they’re playing a dangerous game at the center position, banking on the return of Mitchell Robinson to hold everything together defensively. The 26-year-old remains one of the most dominant rim protectors in the league when healthy, but staying on the court has been his biggest challenge.

Mitchell Robinson’s Uncertain Timeline

Robinson has yet to play a game this season after undergoing ankle surgery in early December. He was recently cleared for contact activities on February 3, signaling that his return is on the horizon.

However, the Knicks have to tread carefully with his minutes once he does return. Last season, he played just 31 games, averaging 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in 24.8 minutes. Despite the limited availability, he played a crucial role in the playoffs, especially in shutting down Joel Embiid during their matchup with the 76ers.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While his defensive presence will undoubtedly give the Knicks a boost when he returns, the front office’s decision not to add reinforcements at the trade deadline puts even more pressure on Robinson’s health. Other teams made key moves to strengthen their rosters, yet the Knicks are choosing to bet on the squad they have.

Tom Thibodeau’s Confidence in the Current Group

Head coach Tom Thibodeau expressed confidence in the team’s depth at center, despite Robinson’s uncertain status. The Knicks had been linked to potential upgrades at the position, including Walker Kessler last offseason, but ultimately stood pat.

“You guys can read the tea leaves,” Thibodeau said. “We like our team a lot. Obviously, we are excited about Mitch. But we also feel [rookie] Ariel [Hukporti] has done a good job, and Precious [Achiuwa] has done a good job. That’s really how we approach it.”

Achiuwa has stepped up in Robinson’s absence, proving to be a capable short-term solution. Hukporti, while still raw, has shown some encouraging flashes. The problem is, neither of them can replicate what Robinson brings defensively when he’s fully healthy.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks Need to Weather the Storm

The Knicks currently sit third in the Eastern Conference, just 1.5 games back of the Boston Celtics. With the Cleveland Cavaliers on a red-hot streak and OG Anunoby dealing with a sprained right foot, New York has to hold steady until Robinson is back to full strength.

Their next major test comes Saturday night against the Celtics, a game that could allow them to move into the second seed. If Robinson returns in time for the final stretch of the regular season and stays healthy, the Knicks will have the defensive anchor they need for a deep playoff run. But given his injury history, that’s a big “if”—one the Knicks have no choice but to ride out.

