Knicks players sound off against Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ flagrant foul

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks were defeated 125-114 by the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round. However, the loss has been overshadowed by Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul on Mitchell Robinson, which took place in the first quarter.

With 4:34 remaining in the first quarter, Embiid fell to the ground after he attempted to draw an offensive foul. After not getting the call, Embiid appeared to grab Mitchell Robinson’s leg while Robinson was airborne, sending the 7-footer crashing to the hardwood in a heap.

Knicks take exception to Embiid’s “dirty” foul

A lengthy review after the play resulted in Embiid being given a Flagrant Foul 1. However, Embiid easily could’ve been assessed a Flagrant Foul 2, which would have disqualified him from the contest, given the nature of the play. Embiid would go on to play the rest of the game and finish with 50 points to lead the 76ers to a much-needed win.

After the game, many Knicks took exception to the controversial play:

“It was dirty,” said Knicks G Donte DiVincenzo (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Post). “It was dirty.”

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“I mean, we’re just happy Mitch didn’t get a serious injury on that,” said Knicks F Josh Hart. “I’m all for tough fouls, tough playoff fouls, but that’s something that can put a guy out for a significant amount of time. So we’re lucky he didn’t get seriously hurt during that time.”

Robinson re-injured his surgically repaired ankle

Robinson would remain in the game following the play, however, he would later be ruled out at halftime with a left ankle sprain. Robinson was also seen leaving Wells Fargo Center in a walking boot after the game.

Embiid defends controversial first-quarter play

Embiid defended his actions by recalling a game against the Golden State Warriors on January 30th in which Embiid was involved in a collision with Warriors F Johnathan Kuminga, which caused a meniscus injury for Embiid that kept him out of action for two months.

“Obviously Mitchell Robinson jumping and trying to land, trying to make sure he doesn’t land on me because obviously we know the history that I have with Kuminga landing on my knee,” said Embiid. “So I kind of had some flashbacks, when he came down to it.”

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid warms up before game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Embiid also noted the game’s physical nature as a byproduct of the play. Embiid also said he “didn’t mean to hurt anybody.”

“It was unfortunate, but physical game. They want to bring the physicality. We can be physical too, and we are. So it goes both ways. I get bumped all over the place, and I just keep playing and I’m not going to take it. I gotta keep my mind and make sure that I don’t get outside myself. But yeah, I just gotta keep being myself, being aggressive and physical,” said Embiid.

The Knicks will look to bounce back from Game 3’s defeat in Game 4 on Sunday. With New York up 2-1 on the series, a big question that many will be wondering ahead of Game 4 is whether or not the Knicks will retaliate for Embiid’s actions, as the battles are sure to be chippy throughout the remainder of the series.