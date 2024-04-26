Knicks: Mitchell Robinson’s status for Game 4 in jeopardy after suffering ankle injury

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks could be without a key contributor for Game 4 versus the Philadelphia 76ers, and his availability for the rest of the series is in jeopardy too after suffering a left ankle sprain in Game 3.

Mitchell Robinson leaves Game 3 in a walking boot

Center Mitchell Robinson was seen leaving Wells Fargo Center with a walking boot on his left foot after their 125-114 loss to the 76ers on Thursday. SNY’s Ian Begley indicated there is serious concern about his availability heading into Game 4, which will be played on Sunday.

"Probably a significant amount of concern around Robinson's ankle going into Game 4"@IanBegley reports from Philadelphia on Mitchell Robinson's injury and the Knicks' Game 3 loss to the 76ers https://t.co/A1E544SGw1



?? @Honda pic.twitter.com/8NP3qv0fjJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 26, 2024

Mitchell Robinson injured his ankle in Game 3

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) battles for position against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson missed the entire second half of the game as Philadelphia made it a 2-1 series lead still in favor of the Knicks. The seven-footer may have hurt his ankle late in the second quarter contesting a Joel Embiid mid-range jumper as he came up limping afterwards, though it is unclear exactly when he suffered the initial sprain.

In the first quarter, Robinson went up for a standing dunk when Embiid grabbed him by the lower leg while on the ground, a play that many Knicks fans and players felt should’ve warranted a flagrant 2 foul and an ejection for Embiid. Donte DiVincenzo called the play “dirty” after the game.

Unreal that this wasn’t a flagrant 2 pic.twitter.com/TvI2KVkrgi — Dylan Backer (@DylanBacker_) April 26, 2024

Precious Achiuwa, currently out of the Knicks rotation, came in for Robinson the rest of the game, but the lack of size around the rim haunted New York, and Isaiah Hartenstein was already in foul trouble.

The Knicks will need to try and move on without a positive contributor

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots the ball as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends during the first half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Losing Robinson for the foreseeable future is a massive blow to the Knicks. He seemed to defend Embiid well through the first three games of the series and gave them the second chance opportunities offensively that have helped them take two games so far. In Game 1, Robinson recorded 12 rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes off the bench.

With his availability for Game 4 in doubt, Achiuwa will likely assume the backup center role, though there could be more times the Knicks go small and have OG Anunoby get minutes matched up with Embiid as well. Hartenstein becomes more important now, as they can’t afford to lose him because of foul trouble like they did in Game 3.

Robinson has been marred by injuries throughout his career. This season, he missed over three months after undergoing ankle surgery in December before returning on March 27 against the Toronto Raptors.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_