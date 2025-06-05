Knicks players reportedly unhappy with assistant coach’s role in the organization

The New York Knicks have already begun to make massive changes following their Eastern Conference Finals exit to the Indiana Pacers. Just two days after being eliminated in Game 6, the team fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, and now more rumors are swirling about other potential changes that could be forthcoming.

Knicks players are reportedly unhappy with Rick Brunson

Reports are now coming out about one of the Knicks’ top assistant coaches, Rick Brunson, who is also the father of star point guard Jalen. According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, players have recently reported their displeasure with Rick’s role in the organization.

“Per Hoops Wire sources, multiple Knicks players have been unhappy with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of star guard Jalen Brunson. What that issue is, exactly, has not been determined, though sources suggested that Rick has had too big a say in things,” Amico wrote.

Rick has been an assistant with the Knicks since 2022, the same year that Jalen signed a four-year, $104 million free agent contract with New York. With Jalen’s rise to stardom and captain status on the team, it is hard to imagine that Rick would be going anywhere anytime soon.

The Knicks will have a tough decision to make about the coaching staff next season

However, the idea of nepotism can strike a nerve with some on the team as well as impending free agents. Rick has a lengthy coaching resume that expands beyond his son’s playing career, so he isn’t strictly on the coaching staff because of his son.

Although with a new head coach coming in for the Knicks next season, there will be a tough decision to be made about Rick’s spot on the coaching staff. It is often that new head coaches retool the rest of the coaching staff to fit their coaching style, though removing the star player’s father will always make for a difficult move.

It is unclear how the organization will proceed with this recent development, but the last thing the team needs is drama on the sidelines. New York is gearing up to make a title push behind a different voice next season, and they need to ensure that the team is clear of any problems that can stir up throughout the summer.