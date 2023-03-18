Knicks PG Jalen Brunson expected to return vs Nuggets

Jan 4, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson is expected to return against the Western Conference leader Denver Nuggets Saturday after missing the last three games.

New York coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters ahead of the 1 p.m. tip-off at Madison Square Garden that his starting point guard is feeling good after he was a full participant during Friday’s practice.

Brunson will test his left foot during warmups, and if he’s feeling good, he’ll be made available.

The 26-year-old Brunson has missed the last three games with a sore left foot. He told reporters Friday that it was a bruised bone, and he didn’t know how he got it. It started bothering him after the Knicks’ road win at Miami last March 3.

Brunson then missed the next two games at Boston and a home game against the Charlotte Hornets. He returned at the start of their West Coast trip. However, he only lasted 19 minutes as he exited the game against the Sacramento Kings at halftime and never returned.

The Knicks went 3-3 since Brunson sustained the injury at Miami. They are 5-4 overall without their starting point guard.

Brunson is averaging a career-high 23.8 points and 6.1 assists, both career highs, this season for the fifth-place Knicks. His return will put an end to Miles McBride’s stellar run.

The Knicks won their last two games, with McBride playing the best stretch of his young career. During that span, the second-year guard averaged 13.0 points, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 steals off the bench to help the Knicks stay afloat without Brunson.

