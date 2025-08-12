Knicks on verge of losing perfect depth free point guard

The New York Knicks would ideally love to add Russell Westbrook’s experience and intensity to their backcourt rotation.

However, the reality is that their limited resources and playing time make such a move highly unlikely at this stage.

According to ESPN, the Sacramento Kings are currently favored to land Westbrook, offering both more money and a bigger role.

For the Knicks, a veteran minimum deal is all that’s available, limiting their negotiating power from the start.

Kings have the advantage in money and opportunity

Sacramento’s ability to provide extended minutes and a more significant role gives them a clear advantage over New York.

At this stage of his career, Westbrook still values the chance to contribute meaningfully on the court.

While a return to Oklahoma City or Denver has been floated, those options are reportedly considered unlikely.

The Kings’ situation aligns better with what Westbrook might be seeking both financially and in terms of court time.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Why New York may pivot toward Ben Simmons

Given the constraints, the Knicks could shift their attention toward a more realistic target like Ben Simmons.

While Simmons’ career has been marked by inconsistency, his defensive versatility and size could benefit New York’s rotation.

For a minimum contract, Simmons offers positional flexibility, guarding multiple spots while potentially regaining some offensive rhythm.

In a depth role, he could address certain matchup concerns without requiring heavy offensive responsibility from the coaching staff.

Westbrook’s value remains clear despite limitations

Westbrook is coming off a two-year, $6.7 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, showing he’s no longer expensive to sign.

Last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting .449 from the field.

His energy and ability to create offense remain strong, though his role has naturally diminished with age.

In the right situation, he could still serve as a high-level backup or spot starter in a competitive rotation.

Why the Knicks’ role might not fit his priorities

The Knicks wouldn’t be looking for Westbrook to play the 27.9 minutes per game he logged last season.

Instead, his role would likely fall closer to 15 minutes per night in a situational capacity.

While that could be appealing for a team chasing depth, Westbrook might prefer a larger stage at this point.

With Sacramento in position to offer both minutes and money, the Knicks’ pursuit appears more dream than reality.