Knicks could target a reunion with veteran sharpshooter

The New York Knicks are still looking for a player to fill out their final roster spot on a veteran’s minimum contract. They have been linked to several different targets as they scout the free agent market.

Knicks could bring back Landry Shamet in free agency

One player they could target is someone who was with them just last season. SNY’s David Vertsberger suggested that New York could target Landry Shamet in free agency.

“Another thing this roster could use is some pure shooting, as their two offensive hubs are also their best shooters, and their role players could sometimes be iffy from range. Their two bench pickups this offseason are reliable, but nothing extraordinary from there either,” Vertsberger wrote.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Enter Shamet, who was one of New York’s best bench pieces in 2024-25. If he’s interested in returning on a veteran’s minimum without assured playing time, the Knicks would happily welcome back his career 38.5 percent clip from deep.”

Shamet’s playing time last season was fairly inconsistent, and he missed the first two months of the season with a dislocated shoulder. However, as the season went on, he started to show a great impact as a shooter and an active defender.

Shamet could be a strong fit under Mike Brown

In his last 10 games of the regular season, he averaged 12.2 points and shot 49.3% from three-point range, showing off some valuable marksman shooting that could be useful once again next season under new head coach Mike Brown.

Shamet may not be guaranteed a ton of playing time, as New York has already made two key signings in free agency. So far, they have added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele for the bench, both of whom are expected to play big roles in the team’s second unit.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

However, Shamet could still find his way into some minutes thanks to his versatility and lights-out shooting ability. His willingness to shoot makes him a strong fit with Brown, as his coaching emphasizes ball movement and spacing greatly.

Bringing back Shamet on a veteran’s minimum may be a worthy investment for New York to consider as the offseason continues.