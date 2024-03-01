Knicks’ OG Anunoby gets cleared for non-contact drills in elbow injury recovery

Jan 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is steadily progressing from an elbow injury that has kept him out since Jan. 27. The reigning NBA steals leader has been cleared to participate in non-contact drills in practice. He will begin the next step of his recovery process on Friday.

Knicks HC delivers promising news on OG Anunoby’s injury status

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed the update after their 110-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, as SNY shared on X:

Tom Thibodeau says that OG Anunoby has been cleared for on-court work but not contact: pic.twitter.com/AoFaHfXIrc — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 29, 2024

Anunoby has missed the last 14 games for the Knicks. He originally hurt his elbow in New York’s matchup against the Miami Heat last month. The hope is that the 26-year-old can return following surgery on the elbow sometime in the month of March.

Prior to going down, the All-Defensive Second Team member gave the Knicks a much-needed jolt. He set an NBA record for highest plus/minus through a player’s first five games with a franchise. The Knicks went 12-2 in the 14 games he’s played in.

Knicks are struggling without Anunoby’s services

New York could desperately use his services once more. The legitimate Finals contenders out East are 2-7 in their last nine games due to a slew of injuries to Anunoby and several other core rotational pieces.

The Knicks will get a clearer picture of when Anunoby can take the floor again once he’s cleared for 5-on-5 activity. For now, the Knicks should feel encouraged that Anunoby is hitting his markers without any setbacks.