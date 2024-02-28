Knicks’ Josh Hart enraged after bloody foul from Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson picked up an emphatic block on New York Knicks forward Josh Hart’s layup attempt on Tuesday night. He also inadvertently came down on Hart with a vicious blow to the face that bloodied the Villanova product.

Knicks’ Hart incensed with refs for missing obvious Williamson hit

Hart was irate after no call was made on the play. Hart’s face ran with blood as he screamed at the officiating crew for their flagrant blunder. New York Post Sports shared the highlight on X:

Josh Hart was upset after no foul was called after Zion hit Hart in the face drawing blood on this play pic.twitter.com/lCKw7zelzd — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 28, 2024

The Knicks haven’t gotten favorable calls for the bulk of the season. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has called out the officials on several occasions to be more consistent.

Getting every call right is a virtual impossibility. However, Williamson’s contact was hard to miss. The evidence of his foul could have warranted a late whistle at worst.

Knicks will look to avoid another injury following Pels loss

The look on Hart’s face exemplified the Knicks’ night in more than one way. Their 115-92 loss to New Orleans was one of their largest margins of defeat this season.

Hart and the Knicks will look to get back in the win column in their next outing. They’ll hope to see their tide turn with the referees and avoid any other injuries to their already depleted roster like this hit could have caused.