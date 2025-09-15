Knicks nudged to deal for Lakers legend in 2025-26

The New York Knicks may bring in LeBron James after all.

Knicks could form great big-3 with LeBron James

The Knicks were urged by NBA insider Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News to make a deal for James (h/t Valentina Martinez of Newsweek):

”The East is wide open. If the Knicks land LeBron, they instantly become the favorites,” Winfield writes. “A Big Three of James, Brunson, and Towns would rival Oklahoma City’s trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren as the best in basketball,” Winfield writes.

A Brunson-Towns-James trio would be capable of scoring 74.8 points per game or more, judging by their averages from 2024-25. Not only would they be great at scoring, they’d also do well with playoff poise.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Could a Knicks big 3 with James win a title?

There’s much to like about James in New York. A downside would be the ball-dominance that he, along with Brunson, would require in a Knicks offense that can use more pace.

More so, the Knicks could send OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, as well as draft picks to the Lakers for James. That being said, New York’s wings have value that can bring in a seasoned James.

Nevertheless, with the right framework for a deal, New York can make a move in the near future to increase their championship chances.