Knicks News Oct 14-15: Kolek crushes, Brown rips team after ugly defeat

Tyler Kolek picked the perfect moment to shine. In the Knicks’ preseason loss to Washington, Kolek scored 10 points and added six assists, showing poise and confidence while others struggled. Head coach Mike Brown praised the rookie’s composure and energy, hinting that his playmaking may earn real minutes once the regular season begins. Kolek’s efficient shooting and steady presence stood out on a night full of inconsistency, potentially carving him a path onto New York’s final roster.

Mike Brown didn’t mince words after the Knicks’ sloppy loss to Washington. Despite leaving out the starters, the lack of effort and defensive focus drew the coach’s frustration. Brown emphasized accountability and urgency, demanding sharper execution from his rotation players as the regular season approaches. His postgame message was clear: the Knicks can’t rely on Jalen Brunson or Mikal Bridges to cover up inconsistency. Brown’s tough love set an early tone — discipline will define New York’s new era.

Josh Hart is adjusting to Mike Brown’s faster, movement-oriented offense after years under Tom Thibodeau’s isolation-heavy system. Known for his hustle and versatility, Hart’s biggest challenge now is adapting to pace and spacing, where every possession requires instant reads. The Knicks believe his basketball IQ and effort will make the transition smooth, but they also need him to become a reliable corner shooter in the new scheme. Hart’s energy remains invaluable, yet fitting seamlessly into Brown’s system will determine his early impact.

Mitchell Robinson is embracing the idea of sharing the floor with another big man under Mike Brown’s system. The Knicks plan to experiment with dual-center lineups that emphasize rim protection and rebounding dominance. Robinson, now fully healthy, says he’s excited by the potential frontcourt chemistry such lineups could create. After several injury-shortened seasons, Robinson’s renewed enthusiasm and physical shape are positive signs. If the Knicks’ spacing holds, pairing Robinson with a true big could redefine their interior presence.

Mitchell Robinson is reminding the Knicks why they believed in him. After missing most of last season, Robinson has returned in peak condition and looks dominant on both ends during preseason play. His rebounding, shot-blocking, and improved conditioning have reignited confidence within the organization. Head coach Mike Brown and the locker room are raving about his impact, but the key will be health. The Knicks know his defensive presence can elevate their ceiling — if Robinson can stay on the court.