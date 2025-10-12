Knicks are falling in love all over again with injury-prone elite defensive big man

There’s something about Mitchell Robinson that keeps pulling the New York Knicks back in. Every time he gets healthy, the flashes of dominance return — the rim protection, the rebounding, the relentless energy that makes him the heartbeat of their interior defense. And once again, the Knicks are falling for the version of Robinson that looks unstoppable when he’s right.

A reminder of what he brings when healthy

For a team that thrives on toughness and control of the glass, Robinson provides exactly what they need. He doesn’t just defend the paint; he controls it. His ability to alter shots and grab boards gives New York a physical presence few teams can match. The issue has always been availability.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Last season, Robinson appeared in only 17 regular-season games, averaging 17.1 minutes, 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. He never reached full game shape before the playoffs, which limited his impact when it mattered most. It felt like another year of “what could have been,” a familiar story for one of the league’s most tantalizing big men.

Now, he’s finally healthy again — and it’s showing. During the preseason, Robinson looked refreshed, active, and every bit the interior anchor the Knicks envisioned when they signed him to a four-year, $60 million deal back in 2022.

The front office faces a looming decision

Robinson’s resurgence couldn’t come at a more complicated time. He’s entering the final year of that contract, which carries a $13 million cap hit this season. It’s a fair number for a player with his defensive ceiling, but the Knicks are reaching a point where every dollar matters.

Extending Robinson would be a gamble unless he proves he can stay on the floor. The Knicks have already invested heavily in their core with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby on long-term deals. The financial room to give Robinson a raise simply may not exist, even if his play demands one.

Still, for a franchise chasing its first championship in decades, the future can wait. If Robinson helps them get close this season, that will be money well spent.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The excitement is real again

As SNY’s Ian Begley recently noted, people around the team can feel the difference with Robinson back at full strength.

“Everybody I’ve spoken with in and around the team has talked about how good he’s looked… the excitement level when you have a healthy Mitchell Robinson… what that means for extension conversations I don’t know. I just know how it played out last time… sometimes history repeats itself.”

That last line feels like a warning wrapped in optimism. Robinson has teased this before — the stretches of dominance, the hope that he’s finally turned a corner. Then, the injuries come, and the cycle resets.

This time, though, there’s a different energy. Head coach Mike Brown’s system emphasizes pace and movement, which could help keep Robinson fresher by reducing the physical toll inside. The Knicks don’t need him to play 82 games; they need him healthy when it counts.

Robinson’s story with the Knicks has always felt like an unfinished chapter. Maybe this season is his chance to finally write the ending that’s eluded him — one built on health, consistency, and a playoff run that reminds everyone why New York believed in him in the first place.