Knicks’ new star center could have a brand new role

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will have a different look at center this season than they are accustomed to. For years, New York has had traditional under-the-basket centers controlling the position, but now they will have a floor-spacing big that excels at scoring beyond the arc in Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks could expand Karl-Anthony Towns’ passing ability this season

Prior to the Towns’ acquisition, the closest thing the Knicks had to a center that could space the floor was Isaiah Hartenstein, but not necessarily for his shooting abilities. Hartenstein excelled as a playmaker for the Knicks and created great looks for his teammates with his passing in the pick-and-roll, which helped transform their offense into a much more cohesive unit.

Despite Towns’ excellent shot-making abilities, he won’t be the first option with the Knicks. In fact, it is likely that Jalen Brunson has the ball in his hands even more now that he will not be battling for touches with Julius Randle. Therefore, Towns’ could be playing a role that is more unique to him this season.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Spotrac NBA insider Keith Smith noted that Towns could be involved in a deeper playmaking role this season, similar to what they got out of Hartenstein last season.

“I have a feeling Towns may push his career-high of 4.8 assists per game this season,” Smith posted on X. “He’s a good passer and the Knicks can run some stuff through him as a hub.”

Towns is an underrated playmaker at the center position

As Smith alluded to, Towns’ passing ability is typically an overlooked part of his game. For his career, he averages 3.2 assists per game, and over the last five seasons has a combined average of 4.0 assists per game, which ranks fourth among all centers that have played at least 200 games over that span.

With the Knicks being surrounded by shooters, the drive-and-kick will likely become a fundamental part of their offense this season. Towns’ seven-foot frame can draw help from defenders and allow him to kick the ball out to an open shooter at the wings or corners.

Towns will also be very effective in the pick-and-roll, which could lead to more passing opportunities as well. Of course, the Knicks will want to maximize Towns’ strength, which is shooting. However, if the Knicks want to get everybody involved in the offense, they would really benefit from Towns expanding his passing ability.