Knicks’ new sixth man details motivation for next season

If there was any man who would be best suited to revive the New York Knicks’ worst-scoring bench in the NBA next season, Jordan Clarkson would be the best guy for the job.

Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, the Knicks’ newest sixth man revealed what’s driving him most to play at Madison Square Garden next season.

Knicks: Jordan Clarkson speaks on offseason motivation

Per Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada, Clarkson had this to say about what’s fueling him leading into his debut season on Broadway:

“I think when you go out there, be confident and show love and really play for the city and embrace it and wear that on your skin when you’re out there on the floor and play with pride and know it’s bigger than yourself and his team. I feel like that’s when you really are engaged and want to take it to the next level,” Clarkson said.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Knicks could use passion from high-scoring Clarkson

Clarkson plays with an infectious energy to begin with. That, coupled with his fearlessness, will help him drive the Knicks’ bench toward being a high-octane offense next time around.

The 33-year-old is gearing up to play in front of a home crowd known for giving life to its team, as well as a traveling fanbase that demands grit to go along with excellence in the standings.

The former 2021 Sixth Man of the Year, who has shown the ability to play within a team’s scheme, has the right amount of verve to give the Knicks a lift off the bench while electrifying his teammates. That should have a trickle-down effect on the fans as well as the team’s chances of making the Finals.