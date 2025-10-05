Knicks’ new offense could open up the floodgates for $212.5 million forward

When the New York Knicks take the floor this season, fans are going to notice something very different. Gone are the grinding isolation possessions and the deliberate, half-court sets that defined the Tom Thibodeau era. Under Mike Brown, the Knicks are ready to push the pace — an approach that could completely transform the way their roster functions.

And if there’s one player poised to benefit from that philosophical shift, it’s OG Anunoby.

The 28-year-old forward has long been viewed as the Knicks’ defensive anchor — a human wall capable of shutting down All-Stars and making life miserable for opposing wings. But the upcoming season could remind fans that Anunoby is far more than a one-dimensional stopper. In an offense built on speed, spacing, and constant motion, his untapped scoring potential might finally get the spotlight it deserves.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A new offensive identity in New York

Mike Brown’s arrival signaled the end of isolation-heavy basketball and the start of something Knicks fans haven’t seen in years — fluidity. The emphasis now is on ball movement, quicker decision-making, and creating open looks through rhythm rather than force.

That style fits Anunoby’s strengths perfectly. While he’s not known for breaking defenders down off the dribble, he thrives when he can attack closeouts, spot up from deep, and cut behind ball-watching defenders. Last season, Anunoby averaged 18 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc — all while being primarily used as a stationary forward.

With more movement and transition play, he won’t be waiting for the ball anymore — he’ll be hunting it.

Anunoby flashed that upside in the Knicks’ 113-104 win over the 76ers in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, scoring 13 points and hitting 3-5 from downtown in just 17 minutes.

OG’s value beyond the stat sheet

It’s easy to reduce Anunoby’s worth to his defensive metrics, which are elite in every sense of the word. He’s one of the NBA’s few true multi-positional defenders — strong enough to battle power forwards and quick enough to stay in front of guards. His ability to erase passing lanes and smother shooters makes him indispensable.

But this new Knicks offense could unlock something deeper. Think of Anunoby like a coiled spring — years of structured, rigid systems have kept his offensive game compact, focused, efficient. Under Brown, he finally gets the chance to stretch that potential.

Expect him to see more corner threes in transition and a bigger role as a trailer in fast breaks, where he can knock down open jumpers or drive against scrambled defenses. His 6-foot-7, 232-pound frame allows him to attack downhill with power, and his improved finishing touch should make him a consistent threat around the rim.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

A perfect fit next to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns

Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism is how Anunoby fits alongside the Knicks’ core. Playing next to Jalen Brunson — one of the league’s most efficient point guards — will naturally produce better shot quality for OG. Brunson’s ability to collapse defenses creates openings that Anunoby can exploit either as a corner shooter or slasher.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns’ presence as a stretch big adds another dimension. His spacing pulls defenders away from the paint, allowing Anunoby to operate in cleaner driving lanes and capitalize on mismatches.

A contract that still carries major expectations

The Knicks didn’t give Anunoby a five-year, $212.5 million deal just to be a role player. They believe he’s a cornerstone piece, both defensively and as a complementary scorer. His $39.5 million cap hit this season underscores how essential the organization views him in their pursuit of a title.

If Brown’s new system works as designed, Anunoby won’t just be a defensive anchor — he’ll be an offensive weapon, too.

For years, he’s been the kind of player who does all the little things that win games but rarely gets the highlight reel treatment. This season, that might change. Because when the Knicks start running, cutting, and sharing the ball at full speed, OG Anunoby could finally show just how big his game really is.