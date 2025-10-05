The Knicks have a legit weapon off the bench being Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers 113–104 on Saturday night, but the final score told only part of the story. This wasn’t just about another preseason win — it was about seeing how the team’s new pieces fit together. And in limited minutes, Malcolm Brogdon reminded everyone why the Knicks brought him in.

After months of questions about depth behind Jalen Brunson, Brogdon’s 12-minute showing gave a glimpse of what’s to come. He didn’t fill up the box score — five points, four rebounds, and an assist — but it was how he played that stood out. The veteran guard slowed the tempo when needed, orchestrated the second unit with composure, and provided the sense of calm that only a seasoned ball handler can bring.

It’s easy to forget that Brogdon was once one of the league’s most reliable two-way guards before injuries cut into his production. But if Saturday was any indication, he might be rediscovering that rhythm in New York.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

A steady hand behind Jalen Brunson

The Knicks’ biggest issue last season wasn’t talent — it was fatigue. Jalen Brunson carried a monumental load as the team’s primary scorer and playmaker. When he sat, the offense often sputtered. That’s why Brogdon’s addition could be one of the most important under-the-radar moves of the offseason.

At his best, Brogdon controls the game’s tempo like a veteran quarterback managing the clock in the fourth quarter. He dictates pace, finds open shooters, and gets to his midrange spots with a mix of patience and precision. Against the 76ers, his decision-making shone — he kept the ball moving, directed traffic, and brought a sense of experience to the floor.

Head coach Mike Brown, who’s emphasized a faster pace and more fluid offensive system, needs that kind of balance. While the starters push the tempo, Brogdon’s job is to ensure the game never spirals out of control when Brunson rests.

A comeback season in the making

Last season in Washington, Brogdon never found his footing. Limited to just 24 games due to injuries, he averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds — a far cry from his Sixth Man of the Year campaign the year prior with Boston. During that 2022–23 season, he shot 48.4% from the field and an elite 44.4% from deep while averaging 14.9 points per game.

That’s the version of Brogdon the Knicks are hoping to see — unselfish, and quietly efficient. Even if he never returns to peak form, New York doesn’t need him to be a star. They just need him to be the steady hand that keeps the offense afloat and the young players grounded.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Depth, experience, and the bigger picture

The Knicks’ second preseason win also showcased the chemistry developing between the new faces and established core. OG Anunoby poured in 13 points with his trademark defensive presence, while Brunson added 14 and looked like he’s adjusting to the new offense. Mitchell Robinson owned the boards with eight rebounds, controlling the paint with his usual energy.

But Brogdon’s contribution — quiet, efficient, and composed — might have been the most telling sign of what’s ahead. He joined the Knicks despite receiving other offers, reportedly wanting to help the team make a legitimate run at a championship.

That kind of mindset fits perfectly with this group. The Knicks aren’t chasing flash; they’re building substance. And in Brogdon, they’ve added a player who knows how to win, who understands sacrifice, and who can steady the ship when games get tight.

Saturday night might have been just a preseason tune-up, but for the Knicks, it felt like the first few notes of something much bigger — a team finally finding the right balance between star power and stability.