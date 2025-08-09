Knicks’ new offense could elevate new $150 million investment

The New York Knicks are set to look very different under new head coach Mike Brown this season.

After years of Tom Thibodeau’s slow, isolation-heavy offense, the Knicks are preparing to push the tempo and move the ball.

That shift alone could completely change the way their stars — especially Mikal Bridges — operate on the floor.

Depth additions to fuel a faster attack

The Knicks didn’t just change coaches; they added important bench scoring to sustain an up-tempo approach.

Jordan Clarkson brings instant offense, capable of creating his own shot or igniting a fast break off a defensive rebound.

Guerschon Yabusele adds a unique blend of size and shooting touch, stretching defenses and creating transition opportunities.

Both moves should give the Knicks more flexibility to rest starters without sacrificing offensive firepower.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges stands to benefit most

The Knicks committed four years and $150 million to Bridges this offseason, signaling his importance to their long-term plans.

Last season, he averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting an efficient 50% from the field.

He also led the league in games played, logging all 82 while averaging a career-high 37 minutes per night.

A quicker pace under Brown could mean fewer minutes but more high-quality scoring chances for Bridges.

Why pace matters for Bridges’ game

Bridges thrives in open space, where his long strides and shooting range become far more dangerous to defend.

In a slower offense, he often relied on isolation looks or late-clock situations, limiting his scoring efficiency.

Brown’s system should create more transition opportunities and spot-up chances, playing directly into Bridges’ strengths.

Giving him room to attack downhill could be the key to unlocking another level in his scoring production.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A plan built for balance and efficiency

Speeding up the offense isn’t just about running — it’s about generating quicker, better shots before defenses can set.

By leaning on their new depth, the Knicks can keep their stars fresh while sustaining an aggressive pace for 48 minutes.

For Bridges, that means maximizing energy in key moments instead of grinding through exhausting isolation possessions.

If the system clicks, his role could evolve from steady contributor to consistent offensive centerpiece in the Knicks’ new era.