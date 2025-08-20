Knicks’ new microwave scorer is already training with developmental point guard

The New York Knicks wasted no time fortifying their bench, signing Jordan Clarkson after his buyout from Utah.

Landing him on a veteran minimum contract could prove one of the summer’s smartest moves for a contending team.

At 33, Clarkson is no stranger to pressure, and the Knicks view him as an instant-impact scoring presence.

Last season, he averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in limited action across only 37 games.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Clarkson’s role as a difference-maker

For New York, Clarkson projects as their primary bench scorer and legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

He shot .408 from the field and .362 from deep, providing spacing and creation that the Knicks desperately needed.

The biggest challenge, however, remains his health, as durability has become a recurring question over recent seasons.

If Clarkson can consistently stay on the floor, his dynamic scoring could completely reshape New York’s second unit.

Building chemistry with Kolek

Already, Clarkson has been spotted putting in extra work with sophomore guard Tyler Kolek in scrimmage battles.

The two guards went back and forth in one-on-one sessions, each finding ways to score with impressive efficiency.

Knicks PG's Jordan Clarkson & Tyler Kolek go 1-on-1 at Black Ops Basketball ?



[via @cbrickley603] pic.twitter.com/3gehXZmDqD — Knicks Fan TV ???? (@KnicksFanTv) August 20, 2025

For Kolek, these reps against an established scorer like Clarkson are invaluable as he fights for a larger role.

He appeared in 41 games last season, averaging just 7.2 minutes with two points and 1.7 assists per contest.

Kolek’s development remains crucial

Though Kolek’s rookie numbers left plenty to be desired, the Knicks remain intrigued by his overall offensive vision.

He has a knack for setting up teammates and finishing with his left hand, reminiscent of star guard Jalen Brunson.

That skill set, paired with Clarkson’s scoring ability, creates a complementary practice dynamic that could pay dividends.

Like a young apprentice sharpening his craft alongside a seasoned veteran, Kolek is learning in the perfect environment.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A backcourt with layers of potential

The Knicks know Clarkson will be relied upon immediately, while Kolek continues developing into a steadier contributor.

Together, their growth represents the balancing act of a franchise chasing wins now while grooming future depth.

If Clarkson thrives and Kolek finds consistency, the Knicks could field one of the league’s deepest guard rotations.

In a season defined by lofty expectations, both guards may quietly emerge as pivotal figures in New York’s push.