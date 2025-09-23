Knicks’ new head coach reveals 9-10 man rotation for upcoming season

It’s Knicks media day, and new head coach Mike Brown has already revealed some of their plans for how their rotation will look this season.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports that Mike Brown stated a 9-10 man rotation for the upcoming year, as the Knicks’ newfound depth will have a chance to impact games.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Knicks last year was their lack of bench usage, leaving starters out to dry and limiting them come postseason time.

Indiana exposed this, decimating New York’s bench in the Eastern Conference Finals and tiring the Knick starters, but with this expanded rotation plan, they could keep players fresh and get some situational plays in big spots.

Mike Brown Plans To Expand Knicks Rotation From Last Season

Leon Rose went to work this summer, adding depth for the bench and giving the Knicks a new identity as a team with one of the deepest rosters in the sport.

Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson were two of their first additions in free agency before bringing back Landry Shamet and making a late addition of Malcom Brogdon.

Already-existing players on the bench such as Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson played a huge role in New York’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and it’ll create some healthy competition in camp.

Second-year players like Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, and Ariel Hukporti will struggle to find playing time with the veteran depth they have, but injuries or an impressive camp could open up opportunities.

Having a deeper rotation of players that the coaching staff plans to use regularly is an interesting development following last year, where even players on the team such as Mikal Bridges spoke about bench players needing more playing time.

The Knicks’ lack of a bench played a role in this, but the viability of players like Delon Wright and Landry Shamet left both fans and the organization wondering if Tom Thibodeau under-utilized his bench during the regular season.

With both shooting and defense on their bench, the Knicks could either swap out Josh Hart as a starter and use him as a sixth man or close games with a different lineup than their starting one.

It also allows for Mike Brown to play lineups that directly counter what the opponent throws at him, having the ability to play more defensive or offensive-minded groups that are capable of winning games for the Knicks.