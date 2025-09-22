Knicks’ star utility man seems ready to open camp still nursing injury

The New York Knicks are staring at an early-season dilemma, and it centers around one of their most reliable veterans. Josh Hart, the 30-year-old utility man who has been a glue piece for years, may not open the season in the starting lineup. Instead, Hart could become the Knicks’ most important rotation weapon — a role that might suit him better long-term.

Hart’s strong regular season but playoff struggles

Hart is coming off one of his most productive campaigns in New York. Across 77 appearances, he posted 13.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting .525 from the field and .333 from three. Those numbers made him one of the Knicks’ most consistent performers during the regular season.

Yet when the playoffs arrived, Hart’s impact dwindled. He battled nagging injuries that limited his explosiveness and efficiency, leaving the Knicks without his usual steadying presence. For a player who thrives on doing the dirty work and out-hustling opponents, diminished health stripped him of his greatest edge.

The finger surgery setback

This summer only added to the uncertainty. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Hart underwent surgery in July to repair his right ring finger and spent much of the offseason unable to shoot. As of early September, he was still wearing a splint. That means Hart will likely enter training camp with limited reps, raising questions about how quickly he can get back to form.

For a player who relies so heavily on rhythm and conditioning, the lack of summer work could lead to a slow start. It’s not hard to envision the Knicks easing him back into the fold rather than forcing him into heavy starter minutes right away.

Why a rotation role could be ideal

If Mike Brown does adjust, Hart could transition into a high-minute sixth-man role, anchoring the second unit while still closing games when needed. That move wouldn’t be a demotion as much as it would be a shift in responsibility. Hart’s versatility — he can guard multiple positions, rebound at an elite level for his size, and provide secondary playmaking — makes him invaluable off the bench.

It’s the same principle championship contenders often use: have a starter-level player energize the second unit. Much like Andre Iguodala in Golden State during his prime, Hart could stabilize lineups, especially when stars like Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns rest.

How the Knicks could reshape the starting five

If Hart isn’t in the starting group, the Knicks have intriguing options. One possibility is playing both Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns together. Robinson would handle the bulk of the rim protection and rebounding, allowing Towns to stretch the floor offensively without being overtaxed defensively inside.

That alignment would give the Knicks balance on both ends, with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson rounding out a starting unit that could be both versatile and dangerous. Hart would then slide into the role of first sub, giving the Knicks flexibility to mix and match lineups depending on the opponent.

Hart’s importance hasn’t diminished

Even if he starts the season outside the opening five, Hart remains one of the Knicks’ most valuable pieces. His motor, toughness, and all-around game are exactly what the team leans on during the grind of an 82-game season. The finger surgery may have delayed his preparation, but his long-term role with the Knicks is not in doubt.

What could change, however, is how that role is deployed — and shifting Hart to the bench might actually unlock more balance for a team with championship aspirations.