Knicks’ new forward flashes his $12 million value

The New York Knicks didn’t just beat the Boston Celtics on Friday night — they controlled the game from start to finish. Their 2–0 start to the season already looks different from last year’s grind-it-out style, with sharper ball movement, better spacing, and defensive cohesion that feels sustainable.

But amid all the star power, one under-the-radar contributor stood out: Guerschon Yabusele.

A spark off the bench

The French forward didn’t stuff the stat sheet — just 13 minutes, five rebounds, and one made three-pointer — but every second he played had weight (pun intended).

Yabusele’s energy changed the tone whenever he checked in. He was physical inside, fought for every loose ball, and played with the kind of intensity that doesn’t show up in the box score but absolutely affects the game.

That’s exactly why the Knicks brought him in. At 6-foot-8, Yabusele has the kind of compact strength that lets him battle with bigger forwards without giving up ground. He may not be the tallest player on the floor, but he knows how to use his frame, and that makes him a valuable piece in head coach Mike Brown’s system.

A natural fit in New York’s frontcourt

Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Yabusele averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field. His scoring touch was his calling card there, but in New York, he’s quickly showing he can impact games without the ball in his hands.

Friday’s win was a perfect example. While Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby led the offensive charge, Yabusele’s rebounding and defensive versatility helped stabilize the rotation. He was a presence on switches, and his physical play made life difficult for Boston’s bench scorers.

It’s early, but there’s already a sense that Yabusele could become one of those glue guys — the kind of player who keeps momentum alive when the starters rest.

A deep, dangerous Knicks roster

The Knicks look different this season, not just because of their improved spacing but because every player seems to have a clear role. Yabusele fits perfectly into that structure. He’s not trying to be a star; he’s trying to make winning plays.

In many ways, he’s like a spark plug on a high-powered engine — not flashy, but essential for keeping everything running at full speed. And if Friday night’s performance was any indication, the Knicks’ bench outmatches most teams’ rotational units.