The Knicks have something special in new microwave scorer

The New York Knicks are off to a roaring start in the 2025–26 season, opening with back-to-back wins and looking every bit like a team ready to make noise in the East. Their latest victory came against the Boston Celtics, a convincing performance that felt like a statement. But amid the usual stars, one of the night’s most underrated storylines came from Jordan Clarkson — and not for his scoring.

Known mostly for his instant-offense ability, Clarkson made his mark on the other side of the ball.

A new role, a new impact

Clarkson only scored six points in 16 minutes during the Knicks’ 105-95 win over Boston, but his energy and defensive focus jumped off the screen. He added three rebounds, a block, and several critical stops — the kind of quiet, momentum-swinging plays that don’t always make the highlight reel but win over teammates and coaches.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

His performance earned him a new honor in the locker room — the Knicks’ “defensive player of the game” award, complete with a hard hat and a pair of Timberlands. It’s a new team tradition meant to celebrate the gritty, blue-collar performances that define this group’s identity.

Clarkson buys into Mike Brown’s system

It’s no secret that new head coach Mike Brown wants defense and effort to be the team’s foundation. For Clarkson, who’s built a career as an offensive spark plug, buying into that mindset shows maturity and trust in the system.

In the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Clarkson managed just four points and an assist. But against Boston, he looked far more locked in, playing his role with purpose and poise. His +12 plus/minus in limited minutes says plenty — he made the Knicks better whenever he was on the court.

Depth and chemistry already taking shape

The Knicks didn’t go deep into their bench on Friday, leaning heavily on the starters to close things out. Still, Brown continues to find moments to involve everyone in the rotation, ensuring rhythm and chemistry stay intact early in the season.

That balance could pay off later when the games start to grind and injuries inevitably strike. A veteran like Clarkson — willing to adapt and contribute wherever he’s needed — is exactly the type of player who helps good teams become great ones.

For now, the Knicks’ early dominance is fueled by more than star power. It’s the buy-in from role players like Clarkson, doing the little things that championship-caliber teams are built on.