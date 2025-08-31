Knicks’ new bench weapon could work wonders

The New York Knicks’ postseason collapse against the Indiana Pacers made one truth undeniable: their starting five had nothing left in the tank.

The Pacers exposed New York’s lack of depth, using their athleticism and energy to overwhelm a Knicks team that looked gassed.

This summer, the front office responded by adding critical bench pieces, ensuring the second unit could actually sustain playoff-level basketball.

Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele headline the acquisitions, two players who fill glaring needs while bringing versatility and scoring punch.

Jordan Clarkson brings instant offense

Landing Clarkson on a veteran minimum deal might end up being one of the best bargains of the offseason.

He’s a proven scorer, capable of creating his own shot and providing instant momentum off the bench in tough stretches.

The Knicks desperately lacked a spark plug guard during last year’s postseason, and Clarkson immediately solves that problem.

For a team already loaded with defensive-minded players, his ability to get buckets fills a major missing piece.

Yabusele could be the hidden gem

Perhaps the most underrated addition is forward Guerschon Yabusele, who arrives after a strong season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 70 games while shooting .501 from the field and .380 from three.

His .593 effective field goal percentage highlights just how efficient he was, particularly as a floor-spacing option in half-court sets.

The Knicks signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal, a move that could pay off massively for their rotation.

A perfect complement behind Towns

What makes Yabusele such a strong fit is how his game mirrors that of Karl-Anthony Towns in certain ways.

Both can stretch the floor, punish mismatches, and bring physicality, though Yabusele gives up size at 6-foot-8 and 260 pounds.

Still, as Towns’ backup, he keeps the offensive system running smoothly without forcing drastic adjustments in play style.

That continuity matters in the playoffs, when bench lineups often become exploitable weaknesses for teams lacking versatility.

Filling a void Robinson can’t provide

Mitchell Robinson remains an elite defensive center, but his skill set doesn’t allow the Knicks to run the same offense.

Robinson protects the rim and dominates the glass, but he can’t space the floor or act as a reliable scorer.

That’s where Yabusele bridges the gap, giving New York the flexibility to maintain their offensive flow in second-unit minutes.

It’s the type of subtle upgrade that doesn’t make headlines but can completely change postseason outcomes when rotations tighten.

A motivated addition

Beyond his skill set, Yabusele’s enthusiasm for joining New York should energize fans and teammates alike.

Reports suggest he was excited about the opportunity, a sign he’ll invest maximum effort into cementing his role in the rotation.

Depth alone doesn’t guarantee playoff success, but the Knicks have learned the hard way that lacking it leads to disaster.

With Clarkson’s scoring and Yabusele’s versatility, New York finally looks equipped to protect its stars and survive deep into the postseason.