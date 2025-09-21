Knicks’ new backup point guard could be one of the ‘steals’ of the offseason

The New York Knicks have spent the offseason bolstering their depth, but one move in particular could pay off far more than its modest price tag suggests. Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, now on a non-guaranteed veteran minimum contract, arrives in New York with both promise and risk attached. For a Knicks team shifting toward a more balanced, distribution-heavy offense under head coach Mike Brown, Brogdon’s skill set could quietly make him one of the steals of the season.

A pedigree worth the gamble

Brogdon isn’t just another body competing for a roster spot. He’s a former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, one of the most accomplished guards available at such a discounted rate. Over the years, he’s built a reputation as a steady ballhandler and facilitator, capable of running an offense while also providing reliable perimeter shooting.

The caveat, of course, has always been health. Injuries have derailed portions of his career, limiting his ability to sustain peak production. But at the veteran minimum, the Knicks are essentially paying pennies on the dollar for a player with starter-level experience and accolades. If he can stay even moderately healthy, this signing could be one of the savviest value plays of the offseason.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

A perfect fit in Mike Brown’s system

Head coach Mike Brown has made it clear that this iteration of the Knicks won’t rely solely on isolation-heavy scoring. Instead, the focus will be on ball movement, spacing, and creating high-efficiency looks across the roster.

That philosophy suits Brogdon perfectly. He has always thrived in systems that emphasize distribution, posting career averages of 4.6 assists per game while maintaining efficient shooting numbers. His ability to control tempo and make smart reads could help unlock more consistent offense for a Knicks team that, at times, has leaned too heavily on stars to create in isolation.

The Clarkson factor

New York also added Jordan Clarkson, one of the NBA’s most dynamic scoring guards. Clarkson brings instant offense and microwave scoring ability off the bench, providing the kind of spark the Knicks have often lacked in second-unit stretches.

But while Clarkson can get buckets in a hurry, he isn’t a true facilitator. Pairing him with Brogdon could balance the second unit, with Clarkson attacking defenses and Brogdon orchestrating the flow. It’s a pairing that could give the Knicks one of the league’s most versatile backcourt rotations.

What it means for Tyler Kolek

The addition of Brogdon, however, may spell trouble for Tyler Kolek. The former second-round pick was already facing an uphill battle for consistent minutes, and the presence of both Clarkson and Brogdon complicates his role further.

Kolek’s contract also works against him — at just $2.2 million per year, moving him provides little financial relief. Unless he takes a major leap in camp, he seems to be on the outside looking in when it comes to Mike Brown’s guard rotation.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Low risk, high reward

Every offseason features a few signings that fly under the radar, and Brogdon has the potential to be exactly that for the Knicks. His health is the ultimate swing factor, but the upside far outweighs the risk on a non-guaranteed veteran minimum deal.

If Malcolm Brogdon proves durable, New York won’t just have added a solid backup — they’ll have landed a stabilizing force who perfectly complements the team’s new offensive identity. For a franchise looking to maximize every roster spot, that could be the difference between being good and being great next season.